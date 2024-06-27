Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PZA traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$13.14. 2,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,786. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.