Piper Sandler Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.