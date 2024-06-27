Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Pioneer Railcorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

