Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $76.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

