Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Purchased by Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd

Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 17.6% of Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd owned about 12.76% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $79,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

PHAT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 406,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

