PFS Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $18.18 on Thursday, reaching $586.70. 409,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $603.47 and its 200-day moving average is $602.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.