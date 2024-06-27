PFS Partners LLC Purchases 9,828 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3,947.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 150,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

