PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Trading Down 1.8%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 10,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 146,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

PetroChina Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About PetroChina

(Get Free Report)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.