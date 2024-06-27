Petco Health and Wellness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 18,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 552% compared to the average volume of 2,914 call options.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,502,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,464. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

