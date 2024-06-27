Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.29

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 152740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Perrigo Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 423.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $7,055,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.