PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

