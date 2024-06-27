PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 623,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

