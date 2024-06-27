Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $76.56. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pentair shares last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 754,304 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pentair by 352.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

