Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 1.8%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 4,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 82,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.30.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebble Beach Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.