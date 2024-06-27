PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890,543. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

