Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.