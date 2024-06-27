Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.960-5.050 EPS.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.
In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
