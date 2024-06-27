Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.36 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001439 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.