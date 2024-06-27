Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $502.29. The company had a trading volume of 130,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,971. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

