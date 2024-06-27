Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 31.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 647,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

