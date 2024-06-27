Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Evangelos Perros Sells 11,293 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PGY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 749,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,669. The company has a market cap of $868.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.