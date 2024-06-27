Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 106,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

