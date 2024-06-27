Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.7 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

