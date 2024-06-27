Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.7 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
