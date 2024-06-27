Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Insider Buys C$105,000.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Lassonde acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.
Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
