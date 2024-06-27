Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Insider Buys C$105,000.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Lassonde acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.37 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.97.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLA. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

