OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $323.10 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

