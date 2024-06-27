Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after buying an additional 2,348,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after buying an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 802,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $488.10. 671,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

