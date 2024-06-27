Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $189,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

