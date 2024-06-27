Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUEM stock remained flat at $28.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 39,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

