Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $85.63 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,082 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 2.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $85,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 2,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

