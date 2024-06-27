Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.36. 802,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.