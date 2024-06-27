Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $96.82. 513,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

