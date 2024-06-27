OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 6.7%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 15,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $6.98 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.02 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,324,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. M&G Plc owned about 3.40% of OneConnect Financial Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

