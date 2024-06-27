OMG Network Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. OMG Network has a market cap of $48.75 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00045628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.