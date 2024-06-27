OLIO Financial Planning Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLIO Financial Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 648,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

