OLIO Financial Planning Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLIO Financial Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 8,564,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,593,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

