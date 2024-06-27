OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Trading Up 1.1%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 5,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 26,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

OceanPal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 16.24%.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

