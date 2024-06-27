NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$14.02 and last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 27599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. Also, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,095,062 shares of company stock valued at $76,217,621. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

