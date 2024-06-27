Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.21. 979,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30,240% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

