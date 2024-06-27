Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.98

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 63914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after buying an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,456,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

