Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.72.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.42.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

