Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

