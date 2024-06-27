Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.06. Approximately 3,137,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,209,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,356.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 349,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $14,125,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 228.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

