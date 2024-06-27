NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Down 1.4%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 5,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,139,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

NexImmune Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

