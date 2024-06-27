Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 928,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,509. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.