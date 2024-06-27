New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.88. 334,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 626,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.