NetMind Token Price Reaches $6.22 on Major Exchanges (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00010199 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $230.10 million and $3.03 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,002,067 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.1022088 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,753,467.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.