Needham & Company LLC Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $6.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GTHX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

