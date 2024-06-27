Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $18.89. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 52,896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $54,606.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

