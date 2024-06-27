National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
National HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of NHC stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.43. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $107.45.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.
