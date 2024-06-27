National Bankshares Analysts Give Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) a C$182.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$182.00 target price on Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$149.31 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$98.00 and a 1-year high of C$159.30. The stock has a market cap of C$458.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.53.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

