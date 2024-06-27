Nano Market Cap Reaches $124.16 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Nano has a market cap of $124.16 million and $2.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,728.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00624831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00117751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00269176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00073434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

